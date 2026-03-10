New Fast and Furious Roller Coaster Will Send You Drifting in a Miniature R34 Skyline

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The eleventh and final Fast & Furious film, Fast Forever, is due to release on March 17, 2028. That’s a long way away, but there are two things you should know. First, if you really think this will be the last one ever, I’m positive that Hollywood’s eager minds are already drafting up plans for the reboot as we speak. Second, there will soon be a new and exciting way for you to bide your time, if you can get to Universal Studios in Los Angeles or Orlando.

The franchise will get its first roller coaster this summer in both parks, called “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.” The main attraction, as ever, will be the cars. Not only will they be modeled (quite faithfully, to give credit where due) after the series’ most iconic rides, but they’ll travel up to 72 mph and also rotate a full 360 degrees in motion. That’s where the “drift” part comes in.

There’s a little trailer below that conveys the general experience of the ride with highly dramatic beige lighting and vignetting, to really sell the idea that this coaster puts you in the movie.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Opens This Summer

The cars themselves will comprise Dom’s Dodge Charger, Han’s VeilSide Mazda RX-7, and Brian’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and A80 Toyota Supra, with room for what looks like four people in each. Naturally, you sit in bucket racing seats. Never before have roller coaster designers had to do less work to make patrons suspend their disbelief.

If you’re excited about Hollywood Drift, I hope you enjoy it, because I will never ride it. I have this strange attitude where the thought of getting into a roller coaster that flings thousands of people upside down safely every day terrifies me, but I’ll gladly ride shotgun with a professional driver at speeds that could just as easily kill me should something go wrong, as it’s way more likely to. What can you do—the human brain isn’t really all that logical.

