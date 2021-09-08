Can’t Afford a Classic Pininfarina? Well, Its Racing Simulator Isn’t Much Cheaper

A high-dollar racing simulator isn't always worth every penny. It's especially true when a simulator is only expensive because of superfluous frills like a margarita blender, an ejector seat, or, in the case of Pininfarina's pretty but pricey Leggenda sim, a nearly useless social media component. Let's start by acknowledging that while expensive, Pininfarina's sim racing cockpit actually sounds like a pleasant place for a sim race. Underneath a handmade body inspired by the 1946 Cisitalia 202 are motion actuators from Switzerland's Racing Unleashed, which shake the cockpit around in reaction to input from Assetto Corsa, according to B Sim Racing.

via RM Sotheby's

Its controls consist of a wooden Nardi steering wheel, a manual shifter, and a trio of pedals, while the sim itself can be displayed on either a 46-inch wraparound screen or a virtual reality headset. Purchase of the cockpit notably includes a full 3-D scan and recreation of one vehicle of the buyer's choice in-game, should they have something like a Volkswagen SP2 they want to race. Seemingly a bigger selling point to Pininfarina, however, is an included three-year membership to something called The eClassic Club, a social media app for owners of these rigs. This service is described as an "online community for collector car enthusiasts within which training sessions, races, or informal group drives [...] in addition to driving coaching in the Academy." It won't ever be the liveliest of communities, though, as Pininfarina plans to sell just nine of its Leggenda rigs, while Zagato—which is producing a run of its own—will presumably build a similar number.

via RM Sotheby's