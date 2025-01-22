This Wrecked McLaren Senna Still Costs More Than a New 750S

Only 500 units of the McLaren Senna were built, and the population began dwindling shortly after deliveries started. Yet another example has been wrecked, and it’s currently looking for a new home on auction site Copart with front-end damage, a salvage title, and—perhaps most importantly—a running drivetrain.

From the driver’s side, the Senna doesn’t look bad at all. It’s finished in a combination of silver, red, and bare carbon fiber, and rides on black center-locking wheels. It looks gorgeous in pictures taken by a McLaren dealership before the accident. Walk around to the passenger’s side, however, and you’ll immediately see why it ended up at a salvage auction. The fender and several other parts, including the headlight, have been wiped out.

How the Senna got damaged isn’t clarified in the auction description. I spot a couple of stickers on the passenger’s side of the rear wing; are they from a track day, or were they added after the Senna joined the auctioneer’s inventory? It’s not unfathomable to think the fender got ripped off during some on-track action, though it could have also been knocked off by an Altima that didn’t yield.

If this were a 2008 Honda Civic we’d be tempted to say the damage isn’t terrible. Replace a fender and a headlight, write off the rest of the damage as battle scars, and you’re good for another 100,000 miles. This is a Senna, however, so the fender probably costs at least as much as a new Civic, and it’s not like you can find one at the nearest self-service junkyard. And there might also be some pretty gnarly issues that the pictures don’t show. The splitter and the hood are cracked, the passenger-side side skirt is visibly damaged and I’d want to very carefully inspect the suspension system and the carbon fiber monocoque before bidding. After all, this Senna was written off by an insurance company.

On the bright side, the two-tone interior looks like it’s in good condition and the airbags didn’t deploy. The digital instrument cluster turns on and displays about 4,500 miles, and Copart claims the twin-turbocharged, 789-horsepower 4.0-liter V8 fires up. The last Senna listed on Copart was in far worse shape. Some of the damaged parts are included in the sale, including the headlight, though they’re likely best used as wall art.

Bidding currently stands at $432,000 with about six days left in the auction, and Copart pegs the Senna’s estimated retail value at roughly $1.6 million, which sounds a little high to us. For context, a 2019 Senna with 503 miles sold for $1,175,000 in July 2024, and another 2019 model with less than 600 miles is expected to sell for up to $1.2 million. The wrecked Senna is located in Miami, Florida, and it will be sold with a Florida title that carries the “salvage/rebuildable” brand. If you’re in the mood for a game of project-car roulette, head over to Copart and place your bid.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com