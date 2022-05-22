Are Any of These Wrecked Ford Mavericks Worth Saving?

Right now, finding a Ford Maverick on a dealer lot for MSRP seems like an impossibility. With their incredibly high demand, Ford can't seem to make them fast enough, which is leading to dealers adding huge markups to their initial sticker prices. However, if you're willing to do some repair work, you might be able to find a Maverick for under MSRP that just might be worth saving.

Despite being so new, there are currently 21 Ford Mavericks on Copart.com, all of which have at least some damage. Not all of them are totaled, though, and some of them may even be salvageable, if you're willing to put some additional money and time into repairing them. That might seem a bit sketchy but it also might be the only way to get a Maverick either at, or under, MSRP for a long time.

Source: Copart

This 2022 Velocity Blue Ford Maverick Lariat in Los Angeles looks to be mostly in good shape, save for its caved in rear passenger-side door and side bed panel. If you can replace the rear door, and potentially the front passenger-side door as well (it's hard to tell in photos if it's damaged), and the passenger side bed panel, it looks like it'd be a solid truck. There's no way of knowing if there's any structural damage beneath those panels but it could be worth looking into. It needs more work than the rest but, being the luxurious Lariat model, it might be worth it.

Source: Copart

If that makes you nervous, this Carbonized Gray Maverick XLT in Florida might be more your style. It's missing its bed's rear side panels and its tailgate but it looks pretty structurally sound underneath. There doesn't seem to be any damage to the bed frame, chassis, or suspension. Even the rear bumper looks good. If you can replace those, it's a nice looking truck that can probably be had for pretty cheap. Or you can run it as is, with a naked bed, Mad Max-style.

Source: Copart

Here's one that seems lower maintenance than the others, a Shadow Black Maverick XLT in Denver, Colorado. It seems to only need a rear bumper and tailgate, as both are a bit banged up, but it looks like it should drive right off the auction lot and work perfectly fine. If you're okay with a few bumps and bruises, and can snag this one for cheap, drive it right away and fix it when you get around to it.

Source: Copart

Another one with just some seemingly superficial rear damage is this Carbonized Gray Maverick XLT in Salt Lake City, Utah. It's missing its rear bumper and tailgate but those can be replaced relatively easy, compared to replacing body panels or repairing any structural damage. Its driver side rear bed panel is a bit dented, just under the taillight. But that might be one of those things you live with until you can swap out the whole panel.

Source: Copart

This Cactus Gray Maverick XLT in Springfield, Missouri actually suffered from hail damage, so it actually looks really good from about twenty feet away. Get closer and it looks like it survived smallpox but it will still run and drive just fine. Admittedly, hail damage can be annoying to fix but it could be worth it depending on how much you can get it for at auction.

Lastly, there's a Velocity Blue Maverick XLT in Kansas City, Kansas, that seemingly only needs a rear bumper, tailgate, and some taillights.

Obviously, buying a salvage-title car that's already been in an accident isn't ideal. It's also probably not smart for anyone that isn't experienced in repairing beat-up cars. However, think of it this way--no adjusted dealer markups for any of these cars.