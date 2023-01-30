Electric Audi A8 Design Possibly Leaked in Patent Filing

The design for the Audi A8 E-Tron, the brand's upcoming flagship luxury sedan, may have leaked via a patent filing. It previews what will be Audi's competitor to the BMW i7, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Tesla Model S.

The design was registered by Audi with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and published Jan. 10. It's described as "the ornamental design for a motor vehicle, toy vehicle replica and/or other replica," and shows a sedan of a similar design to 2021's Audi Grandsphere concept. Given Audi recently confirmed that the A8 E-Tron is coming within the next couple of years, this could be our first look at its design. We reached out to Audi for comment but haven't yet heard back.

Possible Audi A8 E-Tron patent. Audi via USPTO

We can tell a handful of details about the car shown in the patent, starting with its filled-in grille, which tells us it's almost certainly an EV. There are cutouts in the roof for a rear liftgate, so this is likely a near-production design, and stalks with small pods on their ends instead of mirrors. This could indicate the A8 E-Tron uses cameras in place of conventional side mirrors, which would reduce drag but increase complexity and cost. They're probably not coming to U.S.-market models, though.

The A8 E-Tron was confirmed last week by Audi's design lead Marc Lichte, and will be one of more than 20 Audi EVs coming by 2026. Little is known about its mechanical makeup, though Carscoops indicates it'll use the PPE platform Audi developed with Porsche. That'd mean commonality with the smaller A6 E-Tron (also confirmed) and Porsche Macan EV. The A8 E-Tron is reportedly expected to utilize an 800-volt drivetrain and 120-kWh battery, and could match the Grandsphere concept's estimated 0-to-60 mph in the low four-second range.

Audi Grandsphere concept. Audi