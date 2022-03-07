Aston Martin’s Co-Developing Its Own High-Performance EV Batteries
UK-based Britishvolt gets the nod from the supercar builder to provide batteries to power its upcoming EV line.
Aston Martin, like most other automakers on the planet, has an electrification plan. Over at headquarters in Gaydon, UK, executives have pledged to unveil its first battery electric vehicle in 2025. Now, the company has taken another step toward reaching its goal, and it involves partnering with the lithium-ion specialists at Britishvolt.
A newly signed memorandum of understanding covers a collaboration between the two companies in order to target “new standards of repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range.”
Up-and-comer Britishvolt is barely two years old, but it’s already gained $2 billion in funding from the UK government and private firms. The battery developer is building a Gigaplant in an old coal stocking yard of the former Blyth Power Station in Cambois, Northumberland due to open in 2024.
Britishvolt has already established itself as a player in the automotive industry. In January of this year, the tech firm announced it would be working with performance automaker Lotus to develop an electric vehicle; Lotus will contribute the electric propulsion technologies and Britishvolt will develop the battery cells.
Aston Martin says it will develop a fully electrified portfolio by 2030. It’s an ambitious target for a company that’s typically relied on roaring gas-powered V12s and growling V8s. However, the company has already stuck its toe in the electrification pool with its gorgeous plug-in hybrid, the mid-engine Valhalla. Deliveries of the supremely aerodynamic PHEV will begin in early 2024. Meanwhile, the UK-based supercar builder has been quietly amassing brain power for its electrification roadmap. The company hired 176 new engineers in 2021, including specialists in electrified powertrains, vehicle calibration, software, and electrical systems.
You may be wondering what this means for Aston Martin’s collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, which according to the Financial Times went with Automotive Cells Company for its battery-powered future. According to Aston Martin boss Tobias Moers, all systems are go.
“Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options,” said Moers in a press release.
The seems to be a good match, and the two UK-based companies will be able to share ideas and resources in close proximity. I'll be looking for more machinery like the Valhalla, with even more instant torque and interesting architecture. Now the only question remains: will people be satisfied to pipe the sound of a V12 into the cabin, or will they be able to enjoy the high-tech silence of a fully-electric Aston Martin? Put me in, coach. I'm ready to try.
Got a tip? Send a note to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.
