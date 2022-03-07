Aston Martin’s Co-Developing Its Own High-Performance EV Batteries

Aston Martin, like most other automakers on the planet, has an electrification plan. Over at headquarters in Gaydon, UK, executives have pledged to unveil its first battery electric vehicle in 2025. Now, the company has taken another step toward reaching its goal, and it involves partnering with the lithium-ion specialists at Britishvolt. A newly signed memorandum of understanding covers a collaboration between the two companies in order to target “new standards of repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range.”

Up-and-comer Britishvolt is barely two years old, but it’s already gained $2 billion in funding from the UK government and private firms. The battery developer is building a Gigaplant in an old coal stocking yard of the former Blyth Power Station in Cambois, Northumberland due to open in 2024. Britishvolt has already established itself as a player in the automotive industry. In January of this year, the tech firm announced it would be working with performance automaker Lotus to develop an electric vehicle; Lotus will contribute the electric propulsion technologies and Britishvolt will develop the battery cells.