New Morgan Three-Wheeler Configurator Is Like the Best Free Video Game

We thought we had found the internet's best car configurator with Genesis' Forzavista-like online tool. However, it appears tiny British boutique automaker Morgan, of all companies, has one that gives the luxury Korean conglomerate's a run for its choose-your-paint money. Specifically, Morgan's online configurator that lets you customize its recently revealed and supremely cool Super 3 three-wheeler.

Said to be powered by "gaming technology," Morgan's site gives you the power to spec your Super 3 exactly how you want it. Body color, side blade color and graphics, glossy or matte paint, wheel color, cowl color, the color of the structural casting at the front—it's all customizable and reflected on your 3D Super 3 in real-time. You can even print custom call signs on the side, choose whether you'd like a color Union Jack badge, a monochrome one, or none at all. Upholstery color, stitching, steering wheels, and interior trim are all configurable as well, of course. And you can even see how your specific tonneau cover would look draped over the cabin.