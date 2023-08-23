The Next MudRunner Game Looks Like the First Real Overlanding Video Game

If you've always wanted to try off-roading from the comfort of your own home, it's hard to go past the MudRunner games. The hardcore mud-trucking sim has won legions of fans for its addictive gameplay and super-realistic physics engine. The latest game in the series is set to take the franchise in a new direction, focused on exploration and adventure.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game intends to build on the basic principles of its forerunners . Naturally, that means plenty of juicy off-roading situations complete with loads of mud and tough machines with giant tires. Previous games have had relatively simple objectives, often involving picking up a load at point A and taking it to point B. The new title expands into new challenges, instead featuring a broader focus on scientific exploration and overlanding-style adventure.

The trailer shows us all kinds of new gameplay elements, such as the camera drone used for scouting routes and new locations. It's used to investigate an impact crater, as well as capture images of animal footprints in the mud. Hunting down various objectives appears to be a big part of the game, with other examples including an abandoned RV and a downed aircraft.

There's even a metal detector and echo sounder that can be used to find objects of interest and seemingly avoid pitfalls underwater. Managing a vehicle loadout is also a part of proceedings, to ensure you have the right gear and enough fuel to get through a given mission.

The developers haven't forgotten about the series bonafides, though. It's fundamentally a game about overcoming obstacles and difficult terrain and finding the right tools to get you out of a bind. There looks to be plenty of opportunities to bust out your ground anchors and winches to get you through the muck when locking diffs and a matted throttle pedal aren't enough on their own.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is set to be released in 2024, but you can throw it on your Steam wishlist already if you're super keen. It looks to be another great addition to the MudRunner series, and one that might even offer a greater sense of purpose and direction than previous titles. Adding more game-like elements to an already excellent simulation could prove to be excellent fun.

