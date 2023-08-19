The New BAC Mono Packs 320 HP In a 1,257-Pound Frame

Yes, there’s a new BAC Mono. It doesn’t look much different, but it has been delicately refined, tuned, and upgraded since its original incarnation. Subtle tweaks everywhere have done enough for BAC to call this one new, and it’s just as good as before.

Packing much of the innovation from the extreme Mono R, the new Mono has a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four making 320 horsepower but weighs just 1,257 lbs. Thus, the original goal of the Mono–an immense power-to-weight ratio–remains with a colossal 546 hp per ton. The engine, which still has its roots in the Ford Duratec, has been massaged with all new internals: new forged connecting rods, forged pistons, upgraded camshafts and valve springs, as well as individual throttle bodies. The six-speed sequential gearbox remains.

That powertrain is housed by a lightweight tubular structure covered by graphene-infused carbon fiber panels. With the engine in the middle and weight carefully placed within the car, the weight distribution of 41% front and 59% rear is a deliberate choice by BAC for optimal handling. With that, it has the traction and featherlight weight to make the zero to 60 run in 2.7 seconds.

Handling-wise, BAC has made a raft of small refinements. The front features 50% more anti-dive, while the rear has 50% more anti-squat, which will control overall pitch motions during performance driving. The adjustable push-rod dual wishbone suspension remains, with the push-rod rockers featuring needle bearings for reduced friction. Two-way adjustable racing dampers complete the suspension treatment. Finally, BAC worked with Pirelli to deliver a line of tires that range from the extreme road-going Trofeo R, to dedicated slicks and wet tires.

While it doesn’t look like much has changed, the BAC Mono has been updated and refined heavily. It’s still the lightweight, motorsport-inspired king of them all, now with even more power.