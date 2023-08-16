Gridlife Circuit Legends Is at Lime Rock This Weekend and So Are We, Come Say Hi

The traveling automotive racing, drifting, show, and social circus known as the Gridlife Circuit Legends tour is coming to Lime Rock Park in Salisbury, Connecticut this weekend (August 18, 19, and 20). Come check it out if you're in the Northeast and say hi to The Drive staffers you see hanging around the track—we'll toss you a sticker!

Gridlife's Circuit Legends Festival Tour describes itself as a "car culture festival celebrating the modern tuner era." Besides touring car racing, multiple drift events, time attack, an esports arcade, and a Concours-style showcase of elite tuner cars, you might see a few automotive celebrities on and around the track.

Find the full schedule here or just take a peek:

Myself, our Social Editor Maddox Kay, and Aaron Segal who helps make our site run, will be camping out trackside Friday and Saturday nights with a couple of modded Volvo wagons and my white-with-stripes Montero. I'll also be scooting around on an old BMX bike I just finished restoring so look out for an old green 415 with a little red fanny pack and hipster coffee holder bolted to the handlebars.

We won't have any official activation or affiliation with the show, and in fact, I'm looking forward to being off-duty at an automotive event for the first time in a minute. But we would be stoked to see anybody who'd like to say hello and are printing a run of THE/DRIVE stickers to hand out to everybody who wants one.

If this event sounds cool but you're too far to visit, it looks like some of the racing will be streamed on the Gridlife Facebook page this Friday and Saturday.

On the ground, we'll be buzzing around the whole place most of the time. I'd recommend following me, Maddox, and/or Aaron on IG for your best shot at catching us. Here's our approximate base camp location, though.

If you've never been to or heard of a Gridlife event before, this video captures some imagery and energy from last year: