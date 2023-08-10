Two Goodyear Employees Killed in Nurburgring Tire Test Crash

A high-speed wreck at the Nurburgring Nordschleife Wednesday left two Goodyear employees dead. The two men, aged 39 and 44, were performing a tire test at the famous 12.94-mile track. As reported by Auto Motor und Sport, witnesses claim the vehicle overturned several times and the occupants were ejected before coming to rest near the end of the track's main straight. Industry testing and tourist drives on Wednesday and Thursday were canceled due to the incident.

"A vehicle taking part in the test drives had a single-car accident in the Tiergarten section of the track," a spokesman for the track said Thursday.

Unconfirmed reports claim the vehicle involved was a previous generation Porsche 911 Carerra S, built between 2011 and 2019. The German driver, 44, has yet to be publicly identified. The 39-year-old passenger was reportedly racing driver Christian Franck of Luxembourg.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. The public prosecutor based in the nearby city of Koblenz, Kirsten Mietasch, has indicated that there are no reliable findings on the cause of the incident. Likewise, the investigation is not criminal in nature.

Many automakers and automotive suppliers test vehicles and components on the Nordschleife, although fatal accidents involving "industry pool" testing by OEMs are uncommon. Fatalities, injuries, and collisions during so-called "testing days" are more numerous. The last fatal accident at the track happened in 2021.

Several high-profile crashes have occurred throughout the track's history. Formula 1 races have been hosted at the Nurburgring's shorter Grand Prix circuit since 1976, which is considerably safer for many practical reasons. The decision to switch was made following legendary Austrian racing driver Niki Lauda's near-fatal accident, which left him with severe burns.