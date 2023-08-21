The VW T-Roc Cabrio Outsold the Miata to Be Europe’s Best-Selling Convertible. What Gives?

This just in: Europeans are not okay. The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio, a car we don’t get here in the States, is the best-selling coupe or convertible in Europe. Of all the outcomes possible, this is one of the weirdest. And that’s before we dig into the actual coupes and convertibles the T-Roc Cabrio decimated on the sales chart.

There are some bizarre outliers too, with 11 Chevy Camaros sold, one Fiat 124, and one Nissan 370Z. For the most part, though, the list is ordered much the same way it was in 2022, which means it isn't an aberration. This is normal there.

Automotive News Europe/Dataforce

The T-Roc leading that extremely talented class of cars seems criminal, but some basic examination says that this is more about how the T-Roc Cabrio is classed rather than it being a volume seller. The normal T-Roc leads the small SUV and crossover segment on the continent with 111,855 cars, making the Cabrio variant account for just 7.8% of total T-Roc sales. The rest of the niche segment has to fend for itself. Otherwise, there would never be a logical reason to compare the Alpine A110, Mazda Miata, and Toyota GR86 to a roof-optional compact crossover.

Now, I’m not saying I would choose a T-Roc 'vert over any of those other cars. But if a chance encounter at a random European rental desk offered me one, I think it might just be a delightful tourer. Or a hopeless exercise in frustration. Either way, it’s a guaranteed adventure. Just think of it as Europe’s rental Mustang convertible.