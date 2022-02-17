A New Movie About Pro Drifting With Keiichi Tsuchiya Is Coming in June

Look, I adore Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. It's about the closest American moviegoing audiences will ever get to a big-budget cinematic love letter to the exciting world of drifting, and it's a vastly entertaining film. But if you want a deeper dive into the world of competitive drifting, Alive Hoon might just be for you.

A fictional movie by Mugen Films, Alive Hoon is about the very-real D1GP series, Japan's highest-level drifting competition, and Japanese Nostalgic Car reports that it's the only movie ever made centered on the pro-drifting scene of Japan. The plot centers on an e-sports gamer played by Shuihei Nomura, shown competing in Gran Turismo Sport, who makes the leap to professional drifting. The rest is a bit hazy in the 30-second trailer, but the action is crystal-clear, and it's killer.