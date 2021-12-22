There’s a 1990 GMC Dually Pickup Buried Under All This Fiberglass

What better way to spend $15,000? Maybe don't answer that.

By Rob Stumpf
via Craigslist
In 2021, we usually think of custom pickup trucks as being lifted, brodozer'd out, or squatted. But in the '90s? Well, it was a whole different story. It was a better one, too, as you just don't get the same conversion truck style with any of today's rigs.

Travel back in time with me on Craigslist for a moment to find a custom classic pickup frozen in time, one so decked out in fiberglass parts that you'll barely be able to recognize it from a passing glance.

For several months, the owner of this custom 1990 GMC Sierra C3500 in Culver City, California has been listing their exotic pickup for sale. Packed with a GM 454 big block V8, a three-speed auto, and a dually rear axle, this truck was properly equipped straight from the factory. After it landed on the dealer lot, however, it received an interesting kit conversion that changed it from a typical road-going GMC to something more reminiscent of the Shaggin' Wagon.

Its front end became sloped, and the bumper now sticks out further than its hood. Its front and rear fenders were stretched out, almost like it was emulating a Ferrari Testarossa instead of a one-ton work truck, and ducted in the rear. A few extra fiberglass parts top off the look—it's got triangular sail panels like a Chevy Avalanche, plus some aerodynamic work that may or may not have helped with fuel efficiency. Probably not, though.

The conversion kit was offered by a company called Rage Exotic Vehicles, which had a motto that reads like a '90s TV commercial: "It's OutRAGEous!" Rage's site is now offline, but a slice of history can always be found on the Wayback Machine. You should take a peek because there are some other wild rides from the '70s and beyond that Rage put its custom touch on.

Now, this truck has definitely seen better days. While the body looks to be fairly straight, its paint is fading and the clear coat is pulling away. According to the owner, who appears to have listed it toward the beginning this year, the kit was a dealer-installed option, meaning that the truck has spent the better part of 32 years in its current form.

Its scooped fenders and shades of brown stripes along the side remind me of something plucked from the era of disco rather than the rad period; regardless, the owner says that it deserves a repaint to bring it back to its "glory days."

The owner is asking $14,995 for the truck, which is actually $5,000 less than what it was listed for earlier this year. While not cheap (well, maybe in the current used car market), it is a rare conversion and potential collectible for the right buyer. The better question: is that buyer you?

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

