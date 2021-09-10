This JDM Nissan Hummer Conversion Looks Like an H2 That Skipped Leg Day

If trolling Hummer meets in this sounds like as much fun to you as it does me, you're in luck, because one of these strange Lummern-faced Rasheens has crossed the Pacific to go on sale in Richmond, Virginia through Japanese Classics.
Being an earlier 1995 model, it's only a 1.5-liter automatic but its odometer appears to show fewer than 6,000 miles and it's only listed for a hair under $12,000. Considering what any other low-mileage '90s Japanese wagon would go for on Bring A Trailer these days, never mind one capable of giving H2 owners an aneurysm, that seems a more than fair price.
