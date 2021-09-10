This JDM Nissan Hummer Conversion Looks Like an H2 That Skipped Leg Day

They come up with the DAMDest things in Japan. Sorry, that's a really obtuse reference—that's the company that makes those Ford Bronco conversion kits for the Suzuki Jimny. It's far from the only strange, American SUV-inspired body conversion made there, too, as there's another company that does Hummer H2-inspired bodies for an obscure JDM wagon called the Nissan Rasheen.

The Rasheen was a tall, boxy wagon similar to the Subaru Forester, one that came in three inches shorter and narrower than an Mk8 VW Golf, but two inches taller. It could be had with 1.5-, 1.8-, and 2.0-liter four-bangers that sent their power through a four-speed auto or five-speed manual to all four wheels. It didn't have the ground clearance to make much use of it, but that hardly mattered to its customer base, which like Figaro and S-Cargo buyers sought something more in the vein of an accessory than a real utility vehicle.