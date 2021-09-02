Look What Happens to a Low-Mile Ford Diesel With Tons of Idle Time and No Maintenance

By and large, the average car is maintained based on a time schedule or the mileage it racks up on the road. Both are a useful rule of thumb for measuring the useful life of lubricants and wear items on the engine. However, in certain applications, vehicles can rack up hours and hours of idle time while doing very little mileage at all. If ignored, the result can be catastrophic engine damage, as evidenced by this haggard Ford diesel shown on YouTube by Ford Boss Me.

The vehicle in question is a 2016 Ford F550 fitted with the 6.7L Power Stroke engine, with just 27,000 miles on the clock. Reportedly, the vehicle did duty as a tow rig for an auction company. Spending much of its time idling or doing low-speed jobs on the lot, the vehicle rarely saw any high-speed operation or road mileage. Based on appearances, it seems the vehicle may have been maintained according to a typical time or mileage schedule, if it was maintained at all. This ignores the hours spent idling the vehicle, wearing out components and the useful life of the oil and coolant.