The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is a Revolutionary EV With Up to 300 HP and a Smart Interior

Hyundai surely did its homework when it came to designing a practical and cutting-edge EV.

By Máté Petrány
Hyundai
Máté Petrány View Máté Petrány's Articles

Hyundai refers to its first EV built on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform as a CUV, pointing out that its styling was inspired by the first production car built by Hyundai, the 1975 Pony designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. I would still rather call the Hyundai Ioniq 5 a futuristic four-door hatchback beefed up for adventures, and after looking at its features, I would add that it's such a well-designed electric car that it will certainly cause a lot of headaches for other big players in this field, starting with the Volkswagen Group.

This is only the beginning of Hyundai's EV offensive, yet not only does the Ioniq 5 look fantastic, it will also provide customers with an innovative V2L function, which allows them to freely use it as a charger on wheels even when the vehicle is turned off. The Ioniq 5 range begins with the rear-drive version with either the 58-kWh or 72.6-kWh battery pack offering 167 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and peaks at the all-wheel-drive model with the same battery options, yet a combined output of 301 hp and 446 pound-feet of torque with a zero to 60 time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed limited to 115 mph.

Hyundai
Hyundai

If you pick the two-wheel-drive car with the larger 72.6-kWh battery, the maximum range on a single charge (based on the WLTP standard) is just under 300 miles. Plugged into a 350-kW charger, the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, also offering a range of 62 miles after just five minutes of charging. Such a quick boost will come in pretty handy.

Supporting both 400 and 800-volt charging infrastructures as standard without the need for additional components or adapters, the slowest Inoniq 5 will reach 62 mph in 8.5 seconds, while the smaller battery with all-wheel drive gives you a 6.1-second run to the next red light, only to land the long-range battery and rear-drive combination between the two at 7.4 seconds. Tick all the boxes, however, and the Ioniq 5 can be just as quick off the line as a 1994 Acura NSX, at 5.2 seconds.

When it comes to proportions, Hyundai says the Ioniq 5's 3,000mm wheelbase raises the bar of comfort and usability with its flat floor and what it calls the "Universal Island," a moveable center console that can slide back as much as five and a half inches. As far as its footprint goes, the car is 15.2-feet long, 6.2-feet wide, and 5.26-feet tall, offering a standard trunk volume of 18.75-cubic feet (531 liters) that can grow to 56.2 cubic feet with the second-row seats fully folded.

Additionally, the front trunk provides as much as two cubic feet of bonus capacity. Nice hatchback, that is.

Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai

Looking more into the V2L function that much more expensive offroad EVs will also offer in the coming years, the Ioniq 5's system can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The V2L port is located under the second-row seats, and it can be activated when a vehicle is on. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle exterior. This works when the car is off, and using a converter, your Hyundai will be able to charge high-power electric equipment.

That means in case you wish to do something as ridiculous as taking half of your industrial kitchen to the woods, you can, given that the Ioniq 5 can also tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 3,527 pounds. This is similar to what Ford F-150 Powerboost owners did during the recent Texas snowstorms.

The interior is designed with a new approach that leads many of its touchpoints including the seats, headliner, door trim, floor, and armrest to use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials. These include recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts. The Ioniq 5's cabin will come in three color options: Obsidian Black, Dark Pebble Gray with Dove Gray, or Dark Teal with Dove Gray.

For the body, customers can choose from nine shades, including five nature-inspired hues made exclusive to this car. Namely, these will be Gravity Gold Matte, Shooting-Star Gray Matte, Digital Teal-Green Pearl, Lucid Blue Pearl, Atlas White, Cyber Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, and Galactic Gray Metallic.

Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai

Hyundai explains that the "Universal Island" sliding console allows passengers to not only enjoy more flexibility but also freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot. Second-row passengers also can enjoy center console features, such as cup holders, a 15-watt fast wireless phone charger, and USB ports. Greater functionality than a static storage box, that's for sure.

Adjacent to the digital gauge cluster is a metal insert that can accommodate a multi-purpose tray holder. The EV's infotainment system is the first to integrate a new design theme called Jong-e Graphic User Interface (GUI) that offers various interior ambiance settings, such as soft, delicate, and exuberant. The wide, configurable, dual-cockpit features a 12-inch touchscreen and hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs. For the first time in Hyundai, this EV features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen. As expected these days, further comfort features include a heated steering wheel and front seats, simple voice commands to control cabin A/C, radio, hatch opening/closing and other functions, weather status updates, and a premium Bose sound system with eight speakers.

The Ioniq 5's ceiling consists of one large glass panel without any support materials, and can also be equipped with a solar roof, which supports the vehicle’s electric power source by collecting energy and transferring it to the battery pack. Meanwhile, the car's driver assistance system includes highway driving assist 2, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, and more.

Hyundai is quick to assure us that this EV is only the first representative of its strong commitment to sustainability. The Ioniq 5 will soon be joined by the electric sedan Ioniq 6, and the large BEV SUV wearing number 7. After those will come many more built on this electric platform, along with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and serious performance cars developed with Rimac.

And with that, the South Korean giant says the game is on.

Hyundai
Hyundai
Hyundai

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ