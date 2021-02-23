The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is a Revolutionary EV With Up to 300 HP and a Smart Interior

This is only the beginning of Hyundai's EV offensive, yet not only does the Ioniq 5 look fantastic, it will also provide customers with an innovative V2L function, which allows them to freely use it as a charger on wheels even when the vehicle is turned off. The Ioniq 5 range begins with the rear-drive version with either the 58-kWh or 72.6-kWh battery pack offering 167 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and peaks at the all-wheel-drive model with the same battery options, yet a combined output of 301 hp and 446 pound-feet of torque with a zero to 60 time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed limited to 115 mph.

Hyundai refers to its first EV built on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform as a CUV, pointing out that its styling was inspired by the first production car built by Hyundai, the 1975 Pony designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro . I would still rather call the Hyundai Ioniq 5 a futuristic four-door hatchback beefed up for adventures, and after looking at its features, I would add that it's such a well-designed electric car that it will certainly cause a lot of headaches for other big players in this field, starting with the Volkswagen Group .

If you pick the two-wheel-drive car with the larger 72.6-kWh battery, the maximum range on a single charge (based on the WLTP standard) is just under 300 miles. Plugged into a 350-kW charger, the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, also offering a range of 62 miles after just five minutes of charging. Such a quick boost will come in pretty handy.

Supporting both 400 and 800-volt charging infrastructures as standard without the need for additional components or adapters, the slowest Inoniq 5 will reach 62 mph in 8.5 seconds, while the smaller battery with all-wheel drive gives you a 6.1-second run to the next red light, only to land the long-range battery and rear-drive combination between the two at 7.4 seconds. Tick all the boxes, however, and the Ioniq 5 can be just as quick off the line as a 1994 Acura NSX, at 5.2 seconds.

When it comes to proportions, Hyundai says the Ioniq 5's 3,000mm wheelbase raises the bar of comfort and usability with its flat floor and what it calls the "Universal Island," a moveable center console that can slide back as much as five and a half inches. As far as its footprint goes, the car is 15.2-feet long, 6.2-feet wide, and 5.26-feet tall, offering a standard trunk volume of 18.75-cubic feet (531 liters) that can grow to 56.2 cubic feet with the second-row seats fully folded.

Additionally, the front trunk provides as much as two cubic feet of bonus capacity. Nice hatchback, that is.