Seven-Time Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Knighted in the UK
That's Sir Lewis Hamilton now.
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been knighted as part of the United Kingdom's New Year Honours list, reports Sky Sports. Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's record this year for the most Formula 1 race wins of all time. He also tied Schumacher's F1 world drivers' championship record, as both drivers have now won seven.
Hamilton has had an MBE—an honor which is short for "Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire"—since he won his first F1 world drivers' championship in 2008, according to the BBC. Members of the British Parliament alongside Motorsport UK called for Hamilton to be knighted this year after Hamilton clinched his seventh world drivers' championship.
Hamilton, who became the first Black driver to compete in F1 in 2007, has numerous other records in the sport to his name, including the most wins in a debut season, most wins of a home grand prix, most pole positions, most points scored in a season, most consecutive points finishes, highest number of career points, and most front-row starts.
In addition to breaking records in F1, Hamilton has become one of the most outspoken athletes when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement and environmental issues, and he works with children's charities, Sky Sports notes.
Other honorees this year include 1966 World Cup winner Jimmy Greaves (MBE), former soccer player and boxing champion Curtis Woodhouse (BEM), musician Craig David (MBE), and numerous individuals who did extraordinary acts of service in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 2021's list includes the oldest-ever recipient of an MBE, Anne Baker, a 106-year-old charity volunteer who has been fundraising for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children since 1950, per the BBC.
You can view the full New Year Honours list here.
