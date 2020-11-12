Alleged Porsche Macan EV Concept Model Accidentally Shown in Now-Retracted Photo

While parading a trio of unrealized concept cars in front of the world as part of the Porsche Unseen reveal, Porsche unintentionally shared a photo of a mysterious clay concept model for an upcoming crossover. Though Porsche has since retracted the image, the internet has irreversibly gotten its hands on it and concluded based on its closed-off upper grille that it can be none other than the upcoming electric Macan.

Slated to be Porsche's third electric vehicle after the Taycan and its Cross Turismo variant, the Macan EV will be built on Porsche's PPE platform—the architecture used by the twin Taycans. That's not all the electric Macan will derive from the Taycan either, as according to Autocar, its rollout will mirror the Taycan's, a high-performance Turbo trim paving the way for more affordable models down the line. It'd come as a surprise if the electric Macan Turbo doesn't also mimic the Taycan Turbo's performance as close as a crossover can, with 750 all-wheel horsepower and handling tuned at the Nürburgring.