BMW's Vision M Next-Based i8 Successor Has Been Canceled: Report

Apart from emitting sounds tuned by Hans Zimmer and rocking neon-orange on its bow and stern, the BMW Vision M Next was known for apparently being a preview into the automaker's eventual successor to the i8. It was supposed to be another plug-in hybrid making more power than the i8 and have a design inspired by the old M1. Unfortunately, due to cost concerns only exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, the project has reportedly been filed to the recycle bin.

From Germany's Manager-Magazin via Autoblog, the BMW Vision M Next concept "will remain a prototype. The board decided not to build it. That makes no sense in the post-corona world, explains one of the decision-makers." What's more, BMW Blog says the project has been canceled "for some time now," citing its own insider sources. When The Drive reached out to BMW, a company spokesperson declined to comment.

Not surprisingly, the alleged reason behind the i8-successor's demise is cost. You don't need to be a seasoned auto industry analyst to know that high-cost, low-volume sports car ventures like this—even during the best of times—aren't all that financially rewarding. Throw in the biggest health crisis the world has seen in about a century and the decision to can the mid-engined two-seater probably seemed like a no-brainer as far as the bean counters were concerned.