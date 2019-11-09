Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept Is an Electric Grand Touring SUV From Mars

Volkswagen is adding another horse to its stable of electric concept cars that are supposedly set for launch in the next few years. Earlier this week, the company teased the ID. Space Vizzion Concept, a fully electric model that will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

The Vizzion is now the seventh car in VW's ID. range and, like its brethren, it's battery-powered and looks straight out of the future. Volkswagen calls it a crossover, but from the sketches we're given, its silhouette is more akin to a shooting brake or beefy wagon. Even VW seems to agree, describing the concept as "[combining] the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV." This focus on aero, combined with the car's Modular Electric Drive Matrix platform, will supposedly allow the Vizzion to drive up to 300 miles on a single charge.