Flying Panoz, Donut-Maker Ford Crown Vic From Monster Garage TV Show Surface for Sale

Do you remember Monster Garage? If not, know that it was one of those reality TV build shows ("Ya got five grand and a week to gimme the car!"), but instead of building a big block-swapped Chevelle like everyone else, they turned Chrysler PT Cruisers into wood chippers and a school bus into a pontoon boat. The gimmick was good for five seasons spanning the Junes of 2002 and 2006, and resulted in several dozen builds, multiple of which were sold to a single family at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction in 2008. That family has stewarded over the cars for the decade since, but according to our talk with a member of that family, the time to sell has come.

"I grew up watching Monster Garage. I was seven when the show first came on, and remember staying up late to watch it and actually watched all the episodes these cars were built on," explained the cars' current keeper, Chris Andreas, to The Drive. "When they were first purchased, I was the caretaker for them; however, due to college and now moving to Memphis for work, the cars have really just sat unused in a barn."

At least five cars from their collection are listed on Facebook Marketplace, all of which we could spend an afternoon talking about, but nobody has time for that. Let's make our run through the cars quick.

Ford Crown Victoria Donut Fryer: $12,000