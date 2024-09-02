2025 Aston Martin Vanquish: The V12 Lives On In a 214-MPH Grand Tourer

There’s a new flagship Aston Martin and, as promised, it’s packing a glorious V12. Give a warm welcome back to the Aston Martin Vanquish, a grand tourer with the heart of a supercar: a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 making 824 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. Able to hit zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and 214 mph, it’s the fastest series production Aston ever.

Taking 12-cylinder AMs to new heights, the new Vanquish’s mill features a new, strengthened cylinder block, new, faster-spinning turbos, a new exhaust manifold, a new intake, new exhaust ports, stronger connecting rods, a reprofiled camshaft, repositioned spark plugs, and new, higher flowrate fuel injectors.

Aston Martin

There’s a new Boost Reserve function that temporarily increases turbo boost to throw down maximum thrust, while a titanium exhaust can be had as an option, making the Vanquish sound even wilder and cutting 23 pounds of weight. A ZF eight-speed automatic transmission is mounted in the rear, as is an electronic limited-slip diff that can go from full-open to full-lock in just 135 milliseconds.

Carbon body parts, a carbon fiber propshaft, Bilstein DTX dampers with bespoke calibration, carbon ceramic brakes, Corner Braking 2.0 tech that allows for more stable trail braking, bigger anti-roll bars, and recalibrated power steering all come together to allow the Vanquish handle as well as it looks. All in all, the Vanquish weighs 3,911 pounds dry and is built on a chassis that’s 75% stiffer laterally than the DBS 770 Ultimate.

Aston Martin

As a result, Aston says the Vanquish works as both a grand tourer and an all-out sports machine. Although, I’d like to note that Aston Martin’s literature specifically points out that “Vanquish was not built for the racetrack.”

The Vanquish will be rare, even by Aston Martin standards, as the company says it will make fewer than 1,000 examples each year. The first ones are scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2024.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin

