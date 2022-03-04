F1 CEO Says Netflix’s Drive to Survive Isn’t Guaranteed to Continue

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Express that following the fourth season of Drive to Survive, debuting March 11, there will be little reason to let the show continue if it doesn't add value to F1. It's not a problem with the new season, which will revolve around one of the closest title fights in F1 history , and which Domenicali has seen and likes. The issue, rather, is whether the show simply retells the 2021 championship's story or finds a way to add value to it.

Netflix's docu-drama Drive to Survive has been an unquestionable boon for Formula 1. It helped establish many millions more F1 fans around the globe , especially in the United States, where the sport's exploding fanbase launched the 2021 USGP to an all-time record for race attendance . The show has done exactly what F1 needed it to, and now, series officials are evaluating whether to let the show go on, pull the plug, or simply hand the production over to a competing platform.

"There is no doubt that Drive to Survive has had an incredible effect, mainly on the new audiences, and also in other new markets like the U.S. for sure," Domenicali reportedly told Wall Street analysts. "And this will continue, and I can anticipate to you that you have to stay tuned to the new series, because I've just had the possibility to see it, and it will be fantastic, with the right tone. And as you can imagine, with what has happened last year, there will be a lot of action. So that's good."

"I think that it's important for us to be with Drive to Survive, with our Netflix friends, up to the moment where we believe that we'll make sure that it's a differentiating factor," he continued. "If it's becoming just a different way to speak about F1 without adding, or giving to the F1 platform any added value, maybe I think it's better to renegotiate and see with Netflix and with the other partners what could be a possibility to do something different in the future."

"But for sure, this platform has been a vital part on the growth of awareness, mainly with the young generation and with newcomers of F1. And for that we need to thank that vision, and the process and the quality, that has been really very, very good," Domenicali concluded.