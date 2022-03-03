F1 Terminates Russian Grand Prix Contract Over Ukraine Invasion

The World Motor Sport Council made the decision to cancel the 2022 Russian Grand Prix last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, Formula 1 has decisively terminated its contract with the promoter and no further races are set to be held at Sochi Autodrom or a planned move to Igora Drive.

F1 issued a statement Thursday saying it had “terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter, meaning Russia will not have a race in the future.” The action came on the heels of the British, Finnish, and Swedish motorsport federations banning Russian and Belarusian competitors on Wednesday, respecting a request from the Ukrainian motorsport federation made on Sunday.

The FIA met on Tuesday to discuss matters in relation to Russia invading Ukraine and approved a motion to ban any FIA competition from taking place in Russia or Belarus. Additionally, they’re preventing Russian and Belarusian motorsport federations from receiving any grants from the FIA, removing all Russian and Belarusian elected FIA officials, and banning the flags and symbols of Russia or Belarus from being displayed in any context at FIA events. The ruling does permit Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, though it must be under the FIA flag of neutrality.