How Do You Solve a Problem Like Nikita Mazepin?

Nikita Mazepin arrived in Formula 1 under a cloud entirely of his own making. And he's not redeemed himself since. The son of a billionaire oligarch, Mazepin signed with Haas for the 2021 season and promptly disgraced himself and the sport by filming himself groping a woman's breasts just before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Spending the first week of a new job by being first condemned as "abhorrent" by your own team and then indicted by both F1 and the FIA before you've even turned the wheel of a car is quite a start.

Haas F1

Not that this was Mazepin's first—for legal reasons I have to call—"controversy." While he was racing in junior series Formula 3 he physically assaulted rival Callum Ilott so badly Ilott sustained cuts to his face and a swollen jaw. Mazepin received a race ban as punishment. Mazepin also finished the 2019 Formula 2 season with so many penalties that he nearly missed the final race, which would have been a problem given he needed to place high enough to earn a Super License. And away from the track, he was seen partying during the funeral for miners killed in operations owned by his father. The hashtag #WeSayNoToMazepin has been trending on and off ever since the groping incident. Pre-season, Mazepin gave the regrettably quotable statement that he wanted his "racing to do the talking." All very well, unless you spin out of your first F1 race after just a few corners of Bahrain. In all fairness, the Haas car this year is a completely undrivable dog of a vehicle that seems particularly prone to going haywire when subjected to anything you could classify as "weather," so it's not an easy situation for a rookie in F1. Still, Mazepin didn't help the situation with further spins at Imola and by being penalized for an incident under blue flags, where he was told to let Sergio Perez lap him. It was an incident race control was clear was brought to their attention because of a near-collision caused by—you guessed it—Mazepin. For a sport with athletes that tend not to lay into each other with the casual enthusiasm for drama like some other series might, it takes a lot for a driver to earn a reputation as a mobile chicane in F1 these days. But from breaking a "gentleman's agreement" about jumping the order of cars during an out-lap in qualifying at Bahrain to blocking Lando Norris during the same session at the Spanish Grand Prix, it would be fair to say that Mazepin is not making friends and influencing people among his fellow drivers. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was so frustrated by being blocked during Friday's free practice that he said, "Mazepin will never change," on the radio, prompting his team to report the incident to race control. Esteban Ocon said, “When we cross paths on the track, I act 200 percent more attentively with him than with any other driver." Which, given they only cross paths during free practice or while Ocon's Alpine car is lapping the Haas, is quite a statement.

During the Spanish Grand Prix, broadcasters had access to the radio direct between team pit walls and race control for the first time. Everyone heard the message from Toto Wolff asking race control to get Mazepin to move over. This, as F1's race director Michael Masi said, was a rare communication from Mercedes. And even Mazepin's own teammate, Mick Schumacher—one of the most rigidly diplomatic drivers ever—admitted he first heard of Mazepin when he was warned about Mazepin's aggressive driving in karts. Mazepin has very few defenders. When Lance Stroll struggled at the back of the grid a few years ago, Lewis Hamilton defended him and said it was too easy to criticize a rookie when F1 is an extremely difficult step to take for a driver. There hasn't been a rush of anyone sympathizing with Mazepin, whose charm offensive has most recently included making sure everyone knew he wasn't kneeling to protest racism during the anti-racism demonstration before Sunday's race.