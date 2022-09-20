2023 F1 Calendar Has More Races Than Ever, Including Three in US

The 2022 Formula 1 season is only really over for Ferrari, but the 2023 F1 calendar has already been approved and released. Plainly put, it's the busiest F1 race schedule ever. It features 24 total Grand Prix over six months, including two double-headers and even a pair of triple-headers. That's hectic.

The Emilia Romagna, Monaco, and Spanish Grand Prix will be run on consecutive weekends starting May 21, 2023. A few months later, kicking off on Oct. 22, the United States Grand Prix in Texas, Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, and Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos will be run back to back to back as well.

The season will kick off in March in Bahrain, pushing the Australian Grand Prix back to the third race of the season, after the race in Saudi Arabia.

For the first time ever this season, there will also be three Grand Prix in the United States, highlighting the rise of the sport here. The Las Vegas event has been added to the existing roster alongside the Miami and United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Organizers say it will feature a "star-studded opening ceremony, [with] music acts and staple Las Vegas entertainment." It will be the season's second to last contest prior to Abu Dhabi and will take place just a week before Thanksgiving, but on a Saturday. It will doubtlessly be one to remember, although most in attendance probably won't because they will be absolutely hammered.

All in all, the 2023 season looks like a good one. It's got a mix of classic races like Spa, Suzuka, and Monaco combined with a lot of great new venues. Let's hope the teams can hold up to the most strenuous calendar ever in F1.