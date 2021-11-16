Mercedes Demands F1 Officials Review Verstappen's Brazil Onboard Video

This year's Formula One championship could have been all but decided last weekend at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Global audiences saw what looked like Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen blatantly running Mercedes-AMG's Sir Lewis Hamilton off the track—but the race director didn't see things that way, and didn't penalize the Dutchman. Now, though, Verstappen's onboard footage has finally come to light, and it shows enough that Mercedes-AMG F1 considers the video damning enough to challenge F1's verdict.

The controversial incident occurrent on lap 48 when Hamilton tried to pass Verstappen for the race lead outside turn four, only for Verstappen to run very wide and off the track in what looked like a dirty block. Had Hamilton committed to the line he was entitled to by being alongside Verstappen, there could have been a collision that ended one or both drivers' races, and made Hamilton's points deficit even harder to overcome in the three Grands Prix remaining this year.