F1's Updated Australian GP Track Has Four DRS Zones for Lots of Passing

The other pair of zones remain controlled by a single point near the end of the lap, but their detection point has been moved, from before the old T14 to ahead of the new T13. As the new track has fewer corners, though, that constitutes a move further down the track; it's now before the second-to-last corner, shortly before the pit entrance. These changes give Albert Park the most DRS zones of any track on the 2022 calendar, and the highest ratio of zones to detection points, tied with Hungary (which has two zones and one detection point).

For drivers, this means drawing within DRS range will guarantee them not one, but two DRS activations, which while less powerful than in recent years will combine with chassis that generate less dirty air to greatly increase the chance of a pass. That'll be especially gratifying to drivers who have previously struggled to pass on the fast, narrow Albert Park Circuit. On the other hand, though, that means cars that successfully pass in the first DRS zone will retain their advantage down the second straight.

It's a bit overkill to get a pass done, and has drawn criticism from fans on social media, many of whom read this as an admission that F1's new chassis have failed to improve racing.