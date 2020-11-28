Tatiana Calderón Is Proving Bernie Ecclestone Wrong and Inspiring More Girls to Chase F1

​ Think about the most famous Formula 1 drivers you have ever heard of: Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna. Now, what do they have in common, aside from being multi-championship winners? They’re all male. For most, it’s hard to remember a female F1 driver, or if there’s ever been one to join the grid, period. There have been, as a matter of fact, and there’s another wave of female potential F1 drivers coming through the ranks right now. At the forefront is Tatiana Calderón, the first Latin-American woman to ever pilot an F1 car as Alfa Romeo’s test driver. But she has zero plans of stopping there. For men or women, the road to the driver’s seat is strenuous. Becoming an F1 driver requires an incredible amount of money, time, and fortitude. That’s even more true for women, who have a different physiological makeup and fewer role models in the sport. It has been decades since a woman raced in a F1 grand prix, and Calderón and the next generation of young women have their eyes on the pinnacle racing. In 2016, then-chief of F1 Bernie Ecclestone (who has a history of ill-advised public comments) fired everyone up when he said women “wouldn’t be taken seriously” as F1 drivers because he didn't think a woman could physically be able to drive an F1 car quickly. Calderón had something to say about that. "I want to be a full time Formula 1 driver; that's my dream. It's why I wake up in the morning," she told The Drive ​​​​via video during an Alfa Romeo virtual roundtable. "No one should put limits to what you can achieve. Find your passion and follow your dreams and work hard. Use the bad comments and people putting you down to motivate you. I absolutely feel there are no limits."

Alfa Romeo



Calderón is about 5’3” and working steadily and determinedly toward increasing her physical strength, especially in her neck. The G-forces of F1 racing put an incredible strain on a body’s neck and back, and every driver has to layer on mental toughness to withstand punishing laps. The cars are developed for men’s bodies, and female competitors must adapt. Calderón modified her pedals and steering wheel for the best fit; as she puts it, “when you’re multitasking and going 300 kilometers per hour, you cannot be uncomfortable.” F2 is perhaps even more physical in some aspects because the cars don’t have power steering, so training her body is critical. She says her neck has grown nine centimeters because of her upper-body training. She is working toward the top level of motorsport after competing in Formula 3 cars from 2013 to 2017. Throughout her career, Calderón has driven against men and believes that competing against the best is the only way to compete and improve. Even Jamie Chadwick, the winner of the women-only W Series last year, initially saw gender segregation as a roadblock. “My initial thought process was, ‘If I’m raising X amount of sponsorship to do this, why would I put it into something that might not be so competitive?’” Chadwick told The Guardian. After she met the people behind it and discovered the deep funding for the W Series, she believed it gave young female drivers the chance to drive cars they might not otherwise have access to. Even more importantly, young women in the program can accrue super license points, which are necessary to progress up the chain to Formula 1.

Alfa Romeo