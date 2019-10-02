Wednesday Tech News Roundup: Mustang-inspired EV, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittOctober 2, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- Ford's 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV: Everything we know - Cnet
- Government-backed autonomous vehicle project completes London trial - Verdict
- €4.2 million research programme into driverless vehicles launches in Ireland - Joe
- Volkswagen truck maker Traton invests billions in e-mobility - Electrive
- Mobility Consulting by Renault, a new service to support businesses as they move to lower-carbon mobility - Just-Auto
- Tesla's Model 3 becomes best-selling car in Netherlands - Automotive News
- Hyundai Mobis develops braking system for autonomous vehicles - Indiatimes
- Tesla's China production to start, eyes on mass production timing - Reuters
- Hyundai, Cummins to Team on Electric, Fuel-Cell Powertrains - Wardsauto
- Toyota Fuel Cell Technology Could Charge Tesla and Prius - Torquenews
- 2020 Renault Zoe review: the electric car becomes mainstream - Telegraph