Wednesday Tech News Roundup: Mustang-inspired EV, More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

Ford's 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV: Everything we know - Cnet

Government-backed autonomous vehicle project completes London trial - Verdict

€4.2 million research programme into driverless vehicles launches in Ireland - Joe

Volkswagen truck maker Traton invests billions in e-mobility - Electrive

Mobility Consulting by Renault, a new service to support businesses as they move to lower-carbon mobility - Just-Auto

Tesla's Model 3 becomes best-selling car in Netherlands - Automotive News

Hyundai Mobis develops braking system for autonomous vehicles - Indiatimes

Tesla's China production to start, eyes on mass production timing - Reuters

Hyundai, Cummins to Team on Electric, Fuel-Cell Powertrains - Wardsauto

Toyota Fuel Cell Technology Could Charge Tesla and Prius - Torquenews

2020 Renault Zoe review: the electric car becomes mainstream - Telegraph