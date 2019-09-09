Monday Morning Tech News, 9/9/2019: Flying Taxis, Autonomous Trucks, Ambitious Chinese Goals, More
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 9, 2019
- Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter - Reuters: German startup Volocopter said it plans to form a partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group that will bring its air taxis to China and that it has raised 50 million euros ($55.13 million) in fresh funding from the Chinese company and others.
- LG Display starts to use Koreanmade hydrogen fluoride in its OLED fabs as Japan restricts exports - Oled-Info: According to a new report in Korea, as the OLED industry does not require an extremely high purity hydrogen fluoride and LG has been able to quickly ...
- Škoda to produce electric components for Volkswagen - Emerging-Europe: Czech car manufacturer Škoda will produce high-voltage traction batteries for the Volkswagen Group's plug-in hybrids, at its main plant in Mladá ...
- Daimler tests autonomous trucks on public roads - Trucknews: Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics are actively developing and testing autonomous trucks with SAE Level 4 intent technology on ...
- Volkswagen ID 3: electric Nissan Leaf rival to be revealed today - Autocar: Volkswagen's first bespoke EV will get up to 342 miles of range, 125kW rapid charging capability and £25k base price Volkswagen's hugely significant new ID 3 electric hatch will be launched this evening (Monday), before going on display at the Frankfurt motor show. The firm's first bespoke EV will be uveiled alongside a major revamp of the Volkswagen brand, and signifies a major step towards the firm's ambitious plans to sell a millions electric cars per year by 2025. Analysis: Volkswagen's new
- Singapore Taxi Firm Trans-cab Revives IPO Plan - Bloomberg: Trans-cab Services Pte., Singapore's second-largest taxi operator, ... matter, as the city-state prepares to tighten regulations on its ride-hailing rivals.
- Hyundai Motor joins European electric car charging venture Ionity - Reuters: Ionity, the European electric vehicle charging joint venture of Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler and Ford, said on Monday that South Korea's Hyundai Motor had joined as a shareholder.
- Spotting a fire truck ahead is not so easy for robocars - The Detroit News: A Tesla that slammed into the back of a fire truck last year in California didn"t 'see' it in time to brake
- Porsche disrupts itself with Taycan - Automotive News: It is the quickest Porsche in production. But it represents a changing universe for the German sports car manufacturer.
- TomTom maps out revamp with bet on self-driving cars - The Detroit News: Digital map company was hit by decline in use of satellite navigation systems.
- China explores ambitious goal for EV sales by 2035 - Automotive News: China is exploring ambitious new plans for the future of its auto industry, weighing a target for 60 percent of all automobiles sold in the country to run on electric ...
- Quebec must control lithium, says QS - En24: Most recently, Prime Minister François Legault proudly recalled that Quebec has the third largest lithium deposit in the world, while a study by KPMG ...