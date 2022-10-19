YouTuber Transforming Wrecked Tesla Model 3 into Homebrew Tesla Roadster

It's 2022 and there are two things that the world still doesn't have: the Tesla Cybertruck and the next-gen Tesla Roadster. Despite being promised for 2021 and 2020, respectively, both vehicles haven't yet begun production, which has led to one YouTuber building his own interpretation of what an amalgam of the two would look like.

David Andreyev, better known by his internet handle Cyber Hooligan, is no stranger to building Tesla tributes. In fact, his body shop skills helped him to shape a Toyota Prius into a "Cybertruck Wannabe" not long ago. Those talents are now being put to use in order to build a Tesla Model 3 into a Cybertruck and Roadster mash-up.

Andreyev picked up a wrecked 2018 Tesla Model 3 AWD Long Range from Copart back in July with the intention of creating a DIY-CyberTruck. After some thought, those plans quickly changed. Instead, he says that he plans to mold the build into the lovechild between a CyberTruck, a next-gen Roadster, and a Lamborghini. The final product is dubbed the "CyberRoadster."

The Model 3 was originally involved in a driver-side crash, pushing in various components of the unibody, battery pack, axle, steering rack, coolant lines, and various other suspension components. Andreyev pulled the drivetrain components and worked to repair the damage before reinstalling the components and getting to work on the body.

He has since lowered the roofline by eight inches and extended the rear C-pillar to more closely resemble the sharp arching of the Cybertruck. To make up for the lowered roof, the original seats have been lowered by cutting into some structural components in the floor, and a roll cage has been fabricated to add extra rigidity. The Model 3's original headlights have also been reshaped to more closely resemble the sleek look of the Roadster.

As of now, the CyberRoadster project can move under its own power—likely faster than it did from the factorr given the number of components removed while the build is in progress. Andreyev says that the ultimate goal is to have a street-legal vehicle, and given that the car is already registered and titled in California, that shouldn't be too difficult for him.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be completed on this build before it is even close to being finished, but Andreyev is tackling the progress quite quickly and posting progress to Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. With any luck, it will be finished before the production version of either Tesla actually hits the road.