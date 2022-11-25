Watch a Ford Super Duty Driver Bury Their Truck Trying to Cut Drive-Thru Line

Patience is a virtue not every driver possesses. Stereotypes say that's doubly true of pickup truck drivers, and sadly, the person in this Ford Super Duty serves as proof. They tried to cut the drive-thru line by hopping the curb and four-wheeling across the grass, but rather than solid ground, they were met with an absolute muddy mess that was too much for the truck to handle.

Now, it's not like the Ford lacks off-road credentials. It's a 2020-2022 Super Duty with the FX4 package, which means it gets upgraded shocks all the way around, hill descent control, skid plates, and a 3.73 rear axle with an electronic locking diff. None of that really matters when the driver takes the 7,000-pound rig into fresh sod, full send.

The truck's upsized tires with aggressive sidewall tread might've helped some, but if anything, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel's 1,050 pound-feet of torque worked against it. When you've got that much twist without any throttle modulation, you can find yourself buried up to the frame rails in a hurry. It was a close call in this case, and those running boards may have indeed touched grass, but you can tell by the tire smoke once it reached the pavement again that man and machine were not working in unison.

This clip has popped up across social media, netting more than 2.3 million views on TikTok.

A follow-up video shows the damage done to the lawn, and as expected, it isn't pretty. The original poster hopped into the comments to say it was "a grown man" behind the wheel and that, eventually, someone in a Cummins-powered Ram yanked them out. The police allegedly talked to the OP to get his account of the events, so my guess is the Super Duty driver was on the hook for damages.

This may be the clearest example that no truck can go truly anywhere without the right driver. Even if this was a Super Duty Tremor—the next step up on Ford's off-road ladder—it likely would've been doomed. At least then they would've had the optional 12,000-pound Warn winch to get them out.