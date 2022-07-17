The Compact Hyundai Stargazer is Like a Modern Mazda MPV

There hasn't been a minivan without sliding doors for years. The Mercedes-Benz R-Class and Chevy Orlando are probably the most recent examples but the most famous was the Mazda MPV. Well, Hyundai decided it wanted to bring normal rear doors back to minivans and made this—the all-new Hyundai Stargazer.

Made only for the Indonesian market for now, the Hyundai Stargazer is a relatively small minivan with a modern design and a slick LED light bar at the front. The latter of which is similar to the larger Hyundai Staria. Unlike the Staria, though, the Stargazer lacks sliding rear doors, opting instead for traditional car doors, which make it look and feel a bit like a modern Mazda MPV. Though, unlike the original Mazda MPV, the Stargazer has rear doors on both sides, rather than just one.

It's a pretty good looking little people mover, too. The light bar blends into the shoulder line, which then sort of disappears in the middle of the car, accentuating the wheel arches, giving it an almost sporty look. The D-pillar also features a funny kink, where two pieces of glass meet at a point. It then extends down into boomerang-shaped taillights, which are also connected to a rear light bar. It's a neat little car that brings style and some visual fun to what is otherwise a pretty boring segment of vehicles.

Admittedly, it's a bit less fun on the inside. The interior is pretty standard Hyundai at this point but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's a fine looking cabin that should be built well enough, feature useful tech, and hold up well over time, like most current Hyundais. The concave dashboard and swoopy door panel design add a bit of style but that's about it, which is a bit of a shame considering how fun the exterior is. Like most MPVs, the Stargazer will come in either six or seven-seat configurations, with either second row captain's chairs or a traditional bench. Second row passengers also get tray tables, that fold out from the back of the front row seats, which even have little cupholders.

The Stargazer isn't going to thrill any enthusiasts with its sole engine option, a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine making 114 horsepower and 106 pound-feet of torque. Although, it is available with a six-speed manual, which could make shuttling kids around a bit more fun. An automatic CVT is available as well. It does get quite a bit of Hyundai's latest tech, though, such as its SmartSense safety features, including Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.