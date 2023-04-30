Score This 2005 Ford Focus Saleen N20 With a 75-HP Shot of Nitrous

This 2005 Ford Focus Saleen N20—with its 75-horsepower nitrous shot—that's for sale on Cars and Bids is very much a product of its time. Thanks to the Fast and Furious movies, tuned cars with colorful graphics and nitrous took over car culture in the early 2000s. If you wanted to be a cool kid, that's the kind of car you needed and this Saleen N20 checks all of those boxes. I'm surprised it doesn't have underglow.

The Saleen N20 started out life as a standard first-gen Ford Focus but was then heavily modified. Visually, it has a big hood scoop, a new front bumper, side skirts, fender flares, a massive rear wing, center-mounted dual exhaust, and six-spoke wheels. Inside, Saleen seats, an aluminum shift knob, and new pedals make it look a bit more special. Saleen also gave it Racecraft suspension, bushings, and sway bars.

It's under the hood that makes the N20 something worth of the Toretto family, though. The 2.0-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine was given a Saleen tune, which brought power up to 150 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. However, a temporary 75-horsepower shot of nitrous was at the ready. All of that power was sent through a five-speed manual to the front wheels, via an upgraded 3.82 differential.

This specific car isn't in absolutely perfect condition, with some rock chips here and there but, with only 10,800 miles, it's close to it. It's also a one-owner car with a clean Carfax and no accidents. Very few Saleen N20s were ever made, with only 75 being built in 2005, making them incredibly rare. At the time of writing this, there are three days left on the auction and the current bid is up to $13,333.

If you want to live your life a quarter-mile at a time, you're going to need something with nitrous. How else are you supposed to escape baddies, drive through skyscrapers, or rush to the store when the family barbeque runs out of Coronas?