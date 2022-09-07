Renault Boss Says ‘The Era of the Cheap Car Is Over.’ I Say It Doesn’t Have To Be

The average new car in the United States cost $46,259 in August, according to J.D. Power, a new record-high price. The previous record high was set in July 2022, which replaced the record set in June 2022, which replaced the record set in May 2022. Most industry analysts don't think prices are dropping soon, either, so these new highs may remain the new normal for the foreseeable future. Industry leaders are now beginning to agree: Renault's president Luca De Meo said in an interview with Autocar, “The era of the cheap car is over: it has to be.”

And for Renault itself, he's likely right. The company, whose traditional sales leader has been the affordable entry-level three-door Clio for years on end, faced hefty losses for two straight years before returning to the black in 2021. De Meo credited the profitable year to a focus on "value over volumes," which has become an official strategy for the company in the years since. Renault's "value over volumes" plan features a focus on "profitability, cash generation and investment effectiveness" instead of its traditional focus on market share and overall sales. This means lower discounts for buyers, an increased focus on larger, more profitable vehicles and higher trim levels, and up to 20% fewer overall cars sold. All of this is not good news for buyers in a year with ongoing vehicle shortages, but thus far has been good news for Renault's shareholders.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

But there could be solutions, and governmental policy could allow us to reach them. The U.S. federal government got closer to a potential solution with the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which offers incentives for EVs under threshold MSRPs ($55K for cars, $80K for trucks) and, in theory, entices automakers to produce more affordable electric cars by increasing the demand for them. Unfortunately, the incentives still come in the forms of buyer tax credits, which generally exclude the lowest-income buyers and offer a much less compelling case to shoppers than, say, cash on the hood of a new-car sale. Additionally, since the incentives in the act only apply to cars partially produced within America, up to 70% of EVs currently on the market could be completely ineligible, which will likely slow the impact on buyers who've already been squeezed for years by rising new car prices.

Cameron Smith/US Government Photo

For a Western-world example, there's Norway, which has used a similar approach to EV pricing by giving electric car owners massive financial benefits in the form of waived vehicle fees and easy access to some of the cheapest, cleanest electricity in the world to fuel them. However, without direct pressure on the automakers themselves, Norwegian average car prices have still climbed into the mid-40,000-Euro territory (and climbing) and present the same affordability problem that the US has.

A similar dual-pronged strategy that applies direct pressure on manufacturers and incentivizes buyers could work in the States, to the benefit of both manufacturers and buyers. Crucially, if cheap cars continue to disappear and a stopgap is needed until widespread EV adoption becomes more feasible domestically, the same game plan can be applied to hybrids or even ICE cars. It's not unprecedented in the U.S., either: what I'm describing is something similar to the long-established CAFE standards or NHTSA FMVSS safety requirements, but with price rather than mileage or crash-test results as the focus. Such incentives would help push the market towards a new profit model, where "value over volumes" is no longer the only winning strategy. A future without cheap cars could be coming, but it definitely doesn't have to be inevitable.