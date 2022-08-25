New Chevy Montana Small Pickup Looks Like a Real Maverick Rival. Will GM Sell It Here?

The newfound popularity of unibody pickups in the U.S. makes it seem like the perfect time for GM to move in for a piece of the pie. In theory, it could, with the 2023 Chevrolet Montana; a crossover-based pickup reportedly coming in early 2023.

A lightly camouflaged prototype of the truck was shown in a picture released earlier this month by Chevy Brazil, which confirmed rumors that the pickup would be a crew cab. According to GM Authority, the Montana will be the bed-toting counterpart of the Tracker crossover, sharing its GEM platform, production line, and even powertrain.

As of last summer, that engine was reported to be a 1.2-liter turbo three-cylinder, which in Tracker spec reportedly makes 130 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. Transmission options aren't fully known, though Chevy Brazil has confirmed a manual will be available.

Pricing for the 2023 Chevy Montana will likely start around that of its fraternal twin the Tracker, which comes in at the equivalent of $22,725. That's $1,730 more than a base 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid.

That's not the only reason why Ford won't be worried, either, as it's not likely the Montana will be sold here. The Montana is expected to only be manufactured in South America, meaning it'd be subject to the 25-percent Chicken Tax if it were brought into the States. If it started in the upper 20s, its sales would be cannibalized by the Colorado, which as the larger, more capable truck is more akin to U.S. tastes. None of this is a problem for the Mexico-built Maverick, however, as it's exempt under the USMCA, nor the Alabama-made Hyundai Santa Cruz.

While Chevy could theoretically use the same loophole by building the Montana in Mexico, it'd require a capital outlay that looks riskier the closer the U.S. gets to a recession. Odds are we'll never see the Chevy Montana sold here, but still, one can dream. And as long as we're dreaming, let the idea of a Montana ZR2 Bison float through your head. As long as it doesn't hurt, that is.