Here Are the Worst Airports For Delays This Summer, And Why

The weeks leading up to July Fourth are always a busy time for American roads and skies as people travel for vacation, and this year may hit pre-COVID highs for traffic. Unfortunately, airlines are plagued with staffing issues and intense weather, which means a lot of travelers are headed for frustration as delays mount.

All of these factors are manifesting in cascading cancellations and delays at nearly every airport across the globe. This past weekend, more than 5,000 flights were canceled within, out of, or into America; Wednesday alone saw over 1,400 cancellations. Stateside, the worst airports to fly out of this year were Chicago (MDW), Newark (EWR), and Orlando (MCO), all of which have seen 30 percent or more of their departing flights delayed by 15 minutes or more. The problem is worsening as the year wears on, as well: Yesterday, June 22, Reagan National (DCA) saw a stunning 24 percent of departing flights canceled (115 in total) and another 27 percent delayed, followed closely by LaGuardia (LGA) at 24 percent of scheduled departures canceled.

The situation has become so dire that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs last week to urge them to take steps to fix travel delays and cancellations, only to have his own flight canceled a day later. Unfortunately, a solution is not going to be a rapid fix: airline companies in America are attempting to hire over 12,000 pilots this year, but with vast shortages across the industry and long training processes for commercial aviators, backfilling for pilots isn't exactly as easy as putting out a few classified ads.