Delta CEO Ed Bastian is asking the U.S. government to add the names of passengers linked to unruly behavior while onboard in a "national no-fly list," reports Reuters. But that's not where the airline executive's plead ends, however, as Bastian would like to see these convicted passengers not only remain off Delta flights, but be banned from any future travel on any domestic commercial airline.

The report is based on a letter that Reuters claims to have seen, which was reportedly sent by Bastian to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland late last week.

"[This] will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft," the letter read, per Reuters.

While aggressive and/or unruly passengers who refuse to adhere to the rules of commercial aviation have always existed, this letter is likely the result of a sharp increase in disruptive passengers ever since flights began to operate regularly, following the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Delta claims to have placed over 1,900 people on Delta's own no-fly list for refusing to comply with masking requirements, reports Reuters. It's also submitted nearly 1,000 banned names to the TSA so the agency could further pursue civil penalties.