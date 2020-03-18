The coronavirus outbreak has the travel industry halted in its tracks. Flights are being canceled over lack of passengers, and crowded airports are packed with travelers waiting hours for COVID-19 screenings. But when things look bleak, someone has to brighten the skies, and that's exactly what one flight did over the weekend when it set a new world record for a nonstop passenger flight at over 9,700 miles while dodging airport restrictions between the South Pacific and Paris, France.

When Air Tahiti Nui flight TN064 set off from Tahiti on Saturday, it started like any other, albeit with significantly fewer passengers than normal. However, when the Boeing 787—affectionately called the Tahitian Dreamliner—landed in Paris, it set a record for traveling the longest-ever scheduled flight by distance.

In total, the flight covered 9,765 miles of airspace non-stop, a feat that typically takes 18 hours and 45 minutes. TN064 smashed that time as well, with its "reinforced crew" of four pilots completing the journey in just under 16 hours.