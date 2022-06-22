Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel ‘Furiosa’ Now Filming With More Extreme Cars

The follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road is now filming in Australia. While it had been previously reported that the sequel, known as Furiosa, would be filming in the area, photos on the Daily Mail are the first true visuals of the actual production.

The movie is a prequel to the 2015 film, explaining the backstory of the character Furiosa, previously played by Charlize Theron and now by Anya Taylor-Joy. While it has been promoted since late last year, actor Chris Hemsworth—who is in the movie himself—announced that production started on June 1 via tweet.

Photos on the Daily Mail show the general encampment of the crew and staff, and one image shows a claw-equipped 1980 Ford F-250 tow truck next to what appears to be a 1948 Buick with a machine gun bolted to its roof. Both cars appeared in Fury Road, albeit briefly.

Unfortunately, there's no word on whether more star-cast vehicles such as Furiosa's War Rig semi-truck or the eponymous Max's 1973 Ford Falcon Interceptor will resurface in the newest installment. Regardless of repeat appearances, the car casting itself will likely still be solid; after all, with the exception of Max’s Falcon, the series has featured a variety of increasingly hot-rodded machines over its over 30-year-long history. The cars of the most recent movie were nearly all new—the only repeat vehicle, the Falcon, was destroyed in the opening moments of the film—and the strength of its choreography and action scenes carried the movie into the highest echelons of automotive filmmaking anyway.

As far as the newest installment goes, it does appear to be heavily reliant on practical effects and real-world sets, just as Fury Road was. An Instagram post from Australian photojournalist John Veage shows a massive post-apocalyptic set, classic cars, dirtbikes, and production crews in the Sand Hills, the same location filming for the 1985 predecessor movie Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome took place.

The movie was originally set for a summer 2023 release but has since been pushed back to May 24, 2024. Production has been shrouded in secrecy with little known beyond the cast list and the filming location in New South Wales. In addition, the movie's plot will cover a 15-year period that director George Miller has previously called "a saga."