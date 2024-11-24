Would You Bid on This ‘Sensational Flood Opportunity’ McLaren 720S?

On its own, extreme weather can be a remarkable spectacle, horrifyingly dramatic, and, yes, oftentimes deadly. But advertising a weather-damaged car as a “sensational flood opportunity?” That’s bold. Was something perhaps lost in translation, or is a once-in-a-generation rainstorm as rare as the McLaren being hawked?

The answer is no.

The supercar in question is a 2022 McLaren 720S Coupe. That’s the base model. Yes, it commanded a $301,500 price tag when new, but in its current state, the 720S is nowhere near the “superb condition and presentation” the auction listing claims. The proof is in their own photos and, oh, the fact that it’s being shilled at the insurer’s request.

The McLaren is estimated to have 4,000 km (2,485 miles) on its odometer. Could be more, could be less. No one is sure because the car won’t start. The engine will manually turn, but the vehicle is listed as “non-mobile.” Superb condition, huh?

The exterior appears well-maintained but does have blemishes, including a missing “s” badge, scrapes under the front bumper, and what might be dings or scratches on a door panel. The seller’s images don’t provide much clarity on that. But, hey, no visible rust! The interior looks okay except for a noticeable water stain on the driver’s headrest. Images also won’t tell you if the leather or upholstery smells like mold.

Autorola Marketplace

Located in the UAE but being sold via Australian online auction house Autorola Marketplace, the McLaren is a survivor of the Persian Gulf floods that occurred in April 2024. In the span of a single day, the region received a year’s worth of rain. Some areas experienced two years’ worth of downpours, which is absolutely bonkers.

Flood-related fatalities throughout the Middle East were at least 46, the majority occurring in Oman, where 19 of the 20 reported deaths were children. Others remain missing. The circumstances are more sad than something to celebrate in an auction ad, but I guess that’s why I’m not in sales.

Water-damaged cars always require a bit of in-person sleuthing, too, and pre-purchase inspections of the McLaren 720s are available via appointment. Any potential bidder should schedule one because the vehicle will be sold as is. Note that “as is” could also mean the inability to close any doors without getting trapped. Likely due to its inop status, there are no images of the McLaren with its doors or hood fully shut. And the rear spoiler appears stuck in the upright, active aero position.

With three more days to go, the highest bid is currently AUD 75,700 ($49,232), which seems fair for what is likely a lifesize exotic car paperweight. But just imagine how sensational it would look as driveway decor instead of a garden gnome.