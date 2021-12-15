We all know how painful car shopping is right now. Drivers face inflated prices, scarce inventory, and on the chance that something is broken and needs to be warrantied, long repair times. A Pennsylvania man recently felt the squeeze after he hit a deer with his car, leaving him hunting for a new ride during what is one of the worst supply chain shortages ever. John Pierce, the man whose 2010 Mercedes was totaled in the incident according to NJ.com, spent the next 10 days looking for a new car. He eventually found one that he liked, but by the time he made it to the dealership, it was already gone. Eventually, Pierce found a used 2012 BMW 550i xDrive at a dealership more than an hour away for roughly $17,000. It was luckily still on the lot when he arrived, but that used German luxury sedan proved to be an expensive lesson in the importance of getting a pre-purchase inspection (PPI).

via BMW

Now, the 550i wasn't perfect, but beggars can't be choosers in the carpocalypse. Pierce scooped the car up despite its visible flaws, like a non-functional rear power sunshade that he says the dealer promised to fix. Visible problems were just the tip of the iceberg; over the next 27 days, his car would spend 22 in the shop. By day three, the BMW's iDrive system alerted Pierce that his car's oil was low. He brought the car to a local mechanic who diagnosed the car with an oil leak along with a torn axle boot. Pierce returned to the Jeep dealership where he purchased the car, expecting all of his problems to be remedied—the oil leak, his axle boot, and the rear sunshade he was reportedly promised. That didn't happen. Instead, Pierce finally broke down and ponied up the cash to take his car to a local BMW dealership. To his surprise, the oil "leak" was actually part of a larger oil consumption problem that plagued the 550i. The dealer fixed this for him as it was tied to a class-action lawsuit, despite the car having high mileage and being out of warranty. It would have otherwise cost a whopping $9,600.

via BMW