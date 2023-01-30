First 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Sells for $2M Less Than the First Pickup

The first 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV went on sale over the weekend and its $500,000 auction price was a relative steal, if you can believe it. That’s because even though the gavel price was roughly five times its MSRP, it was still millions less than the first Hummer EV pickup went for in 2021.

That’s right: multiple millions. In March 2021, an unnamed woman paid $2.5 million for the first Hummer EV pickup off General Motors’ Hamtramck line, according to the Detroit Free Press. This weekend’s sale of the first Hummer EV SUV not only constitutes a $2 million savings for the lucky buyer but also, it’s another contribution to charity for a first-edition model—it all goes to a good cause anyway.

Like the pickup, the SUV’s buyer wasn’t publicly disclosed, but their $500,000 winning bid will benefit Tread Lightly!, a conservation organization dedicated to preserving outdoor spaces for future generations of off-roaders. The Utah-based group has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for education and coordinated dozens of trail cleanups and clearing projects since 2020.

Barrett Jackson

“We’re proud to support Tread Lightly! and their mission through the monumental sale of VIN 001 of the GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV at Barrett-Jackson,” GMC boss Duncan Aldred said in a statement. “We’re honored to start the year off with this donation to a great cause. With the continued support of Barrett-Jackson to make this donation 100 percent a charitable endeavor, proceeds will support Tread Lightly! and their mission of environmental conservation.”

The Hummer EV SUV’s debut after the pickup may have contributed to the lower auction price—or a cooling of the car market in general. Compared to other first-edition model auctions, the EV SUV lands somewhere in the middle: the first 2021 Ram 1500 TRX fetched $410,000, while the first 2021 Ford Bronco netted just over $1 million.