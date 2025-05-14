Ferrari Owner Thrashing 12Cilindri Is How $500K Supercars Should Be Treated

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Supercar owners tend to fall into one of two categories. Some treat their car like a Leonardo da Vinci painting, keeping it in a heated garage and stressing as they put a couple of miles on it each year. Others use their car as it was designed to be used, by driving it often and hard. Footage showing a Ferrari 12Cilindri going flat-out at Monza argues that supercars are a lot more fun when they’re at the office.

If you need a refresher course, the 12Cilindri (a name which means “12 cylinders” in Italian) was unveiled last year as the latest in a long line of Ferrari grand tourers powered by front-mounted engines. The engine in question is a V12, of course. It’s a version of the 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V12 that powered the 812 Superfast, and that’s fitted with titanium connecting rods and aluminum pistons, among other features. Ferrari tuned it to develop 819 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, and these figures unlock a top speed of about 211 mph.

The owner of the car being filmed, a man identified only by the name Marcello, seems hell-bent on making sure that every last horse in the V12’s cavalry gets exercised. After a warm-up lap, Marcello pilots his 12Cilindri like he’s going for gold during the last lap of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He’s got the ESC system turned off, so he can kick out the back end from time to time, and he doesn’t hesitate to shift right at the engine’s 9,500-rpm redline. He’s a hell of a driver, too, and what’s arguably even more impressive is that he’s not alone on the Monza track.

The full video is embedded above, and I highly suggest turning up the sound, because Ferrari still makes some of the best-sounding engines.

On a secondary level, the video puts owning a special car, whether it’s special to the world or special only to you, into perspective. This guy is flogging a car that’s worth more than the average house in many neighborhoods around a track without thinking twice, and I get paranoid just thinking about parking my beat-up 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle on a crowded street. The bottom line is that if you’ve got it, drive it!

