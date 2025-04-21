The Italian Job: $218K Ferrari Roma Straight up Disappeared en Route to Dealership

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A Ferrari Roma was purchased from a luxury dealership in Denver and shipped to a luxury dealership in Minneapolis. Except the Italian sports car never arrived, having allegedly been picked up by a phony company. Now, both seller and shipper are being taken to court.

Swapping stock between stores is a humdrum, everyday occurrence. Even when the cargo includes high-value products, the process remains the same: getting from point A to point B. Doing so securely and safely is a given, of course, as would be verifying the shipping details.

However, a lawsuit filed by dealer group Lithia Motors alleges that the most basic rules of logistics operations weren’t followed for a Ferrari Roma it purchased. Valued at $218,000, the Ferrari was bought in November 2024 from Bentley Denver and scheduled to be shipped to Twin Cities Performance, a Ferrari dealer in Lithia Motors’ nearly 300-location retail network.

According to Automotive News, the Bentley dealer outsourced the vehicle shipping through Angels Moving Autos, which in turn utilized Central Dispatch to select a shipper. Central Dispatch bills itself as “the country’s largest self-managed auto transportation marketplace.” So far, so good. However, things turn shady when “KT Logistics” gets the job.

KT Logistics is a legitimate transportation company, but its fleet includes refrigerated and dry van trailers. In short, KT Logistics isn’t equipped to move vehicles. Had Angels Moving Autos properly vetted the company, including verifying insurance and other certifications, the KT Logistics scheduled to pick up the Ferrari would have been found to be a fraud.

Blind eye or red flag? Yes.

Nevertheless, someone posing as KT Logistics arrived in Denver for the Ferrari. This should’ve been another checkpoint, and this time, from the Bentley dealership’s side. But again, a verification process either didn’t happen or was done half-assedly. Allegedly. The lawsuit states that a bill of lading, essentially a shipping receipt, wasn’t even presented by the driver, who also failed to provide identification. Sigh.

Laziness or incompetence? Sure.

Even if a non-starting rust bucket were being shipped, I’d still request a bill of lading, driver contact information, and a vehicle inspection report, at the very least. Until then, nothing will be loaded onto the truck.

Of course, this gets “better.” Two days after the vehicle pick-up/theft, Angels Moving Autos messaged Twin Cities Performance that the Ferrari transport would be a safe delivery, and “looked like everything is good and legitimate.”

A cross-country drive from Denver to Minneapolis is 900 miles if taking a direct route. The road trip would take a couple of days via passenger car, but a little more with a transporter. Still, nearly a week had passed before Twin Cities Performance was contacted again, this time to learn that the grand tourer had been stolen. Oh, and neither the shipping company nor Bentley Denver filed a police report.

The lawsuit accuses both Bentley Denver and Angels Moving Autos of negligence and civil theft. Additional claims include unjust enrichment against the dealership, which cashed the check against Twin Cities’ wishes, and a breach of vendor agreement against Angels Moving Autos.

Twin Cities Performance and Lithia Motors are seeking reimbursement of the purchase price, as well as compensation for losses in profits, sales, and customer loyalty.

The whereabouts of the stolen Ferrari Roma remain unknown.