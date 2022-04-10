69-Mile 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 Cummins Brings $76,000 on Bring a Trailer

Trucks from the past 25 years are commanding astoundingly huge money on auction blocks every day—when a Plain Jane '01 Ford Ranger sells for $23,000, you know it's a seller's market. You'd think, then, that a Cummins-powered, 69-mile 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 would go through the roof. Such a truck sold on Bring a Trailer this weekend for $76,000, and while no one on earth would say, "Hey, that's cheap," it's almost surprising it didn't go for more.

Not only is this truck extraordinarily clean, but it also comes in a stellar spec. It's an extended-cab three-quarter-ton with the tunable 24-valve Cummins diesel, and it's even got a six-speed manual—no miserable automatic here. Pair that with four-wheel drive and you've got the poster truck for any kid who grew up in rural America that doesn't have a blue oval or bowtie tattooed on their bicep.

What's more, it doesn't seem to have a questionable history. So many times, when you see a vehicle that was bought new and put away in perpetuity, they've been scratched or damaged simply from sitting in storage. We've seen how that plays out, but fortunately, that doesn't look to be the case here. An aftermarket underbody coating was apparently applied, as one commenter points out, but that's not exactly cause for concern; it could've been applied by the dealer upon delivery.