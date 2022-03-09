Watch a Tesla Model 3 Prove Miles Don't Mean Much for EV Acceleration

Just as an engine with more miles tends to gradually lose performance over the years, an EV battery subject to many charge cycles can degrade over time. Critics often overstate the magnitude of the effect, but this video from YouTube channel Out of Spec Reviews decided to do a practical test to get some real data.

As covered by InsideEVs, the video puts two Tesla Model 3 Performance models to the test. One is a 2019 model with 100,000 miles on the clock, while the other is a 2020 car with just 30,000 miles. The cars are very close in specification with just a few minor differences, and each started the test at the same state of charge to ensure a fair contest. The aim was to determine the impact of high mileage on an EV's acceleration.

The cars were pitted against each other in a 0-120 mph acceleration test, and a further trial involving a roll race from 30 mph. Both cars performed near-identically despite the older vehicle having over three times the mileage on the battery. It's quite something to watch the two cars level-pegging throughout the race, neither one pulling away from the other, finishing virtually neck-and-neck.

Notably, the Tesla software itself indicated the 2019 car had experienced a 10% degradation in capacity and range over time, though this seemingly hadn't had a major effect on its ability to deliver current.