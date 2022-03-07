This Full-Size Mercedes-Benz Granite Tombstone Was a Brother's Promise

A Mercedes-Benz is more often the means of transport to one's final resting place than the marker thereof. Yet in Rosedale Cemetery outside Newark, New Jersey, a carved granite Mercedes marks the resting place of a young car enthusiast who tragically passed away before he could get his license—and before his big brother could fulfill his promise to buy him his Benz.

Documentation on the history of this famous tombstone is wildly inconsistent, but it agrees that this automotive monument stands to one Raymond Tse, a Chinese-American who as a teen aspired to one day own a Mercedes according to Mausoleums.com. His wealthy elder brother, David Tse, is said by Weird NJ to have promised to buy him one as soon as he got his driving license, which Raymond would have sought after returning from studying as an exchange student in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, Raymond passed away while overseas in early 1981 at age 14, either from an illness sometimes specified as pneumonia or a car crash, and his remains would be sent homeward to be interred at the family mausoleum.